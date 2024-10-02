LEADING WITH VISION

Leadership is changing. While making a profit is important for survival, it shouldn’t be the only measure of success. Sustainable leaders understand that their decisions affect everyone—employees, customers, the environment, and society as a whole. Today, we need leaders who focus on sustainability. Profit helps businesses run, but companies that aim for both profit and purpose are the ones that succeed. It’s essential to care about both purpose and the planet,” said Dr Sanku Bose, Group CEO of Techno India Group, at the XLRI CxO Club round table in Kolkata recently.



Xplore – XLRI’s premier CxO platform — has been revamped and reimagined by XLRI in collaboration with CEO Lounge. A dynamic platform, Xplore fosters collaboration between academia and the corporate world. It’s a space where influential leaders come together to inspire, mentor, and empower the next generation of leaders. And on a rainy afternoon recently, the Kolkata roundtable brought together 12 leaders to share their insights on how they are transforming business education and leadership development.

While discussing ‘Profit, Purpose, and the Shift Toward Ethical Capitalism,’ one of the key topics at the roundtable, Dr Bose spoke about the necessity of instilling ethical capitalism from an early age. “If we can teach children about sustainability and how to protect the planet through class XII, we can expect them to grow into leaders who are conscious of sustainability,” said the visionary educationist.

Indraneel Goho, president and CEO of Magpet Polymers, shared similar views, stressing the importance of fostering a sustainable lifestyle for children. “As entrepreneurs, our focus should be on people, planet and profit. While earning profits is essential, it is equally important to give back to the planet,” he said.

Prof Kanagaraj Ayyalusamy from XLRI expressed his delight at being in Kolkata. “This is the platinum jubilee year for XLRI, and we are travelling to various cities to engage in meaningful conversations about important topics. This is our first visit to Kolkata,” he said.

The 12 visionary leaders covered a wide range of relevant topics, including the gig economy, plastic pollution, the role of corporate social responsibility in building brand loyalty, and the balance between flexibility and the need for security and stability in business. These discussions are significant not only for the business world but also for the health of the planet.