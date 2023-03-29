Law no longer only restricted to courtroom

The Bar Council of India (BCI) notified the Bar Council of India Rules for Registration and Regulation of Foreign Lawyers and Foreign Law Firms in India, 2022, whereby law practice in India will be opened for foreign lawyers in the field of “practice of foreign law, diverse international legal issues in non-litigious matters and in international arbitration cases would go a long way in helping legal profession/domain grow in India to the benefits of lawyers in India too.” The competition level in the market shall increase after this move but it will also benefit our professionals in several ways. Collaborations like these can also prove to be a learning opportunity with the exchange of modus operandi and the technology that foreign law firms have been using.

I also believe that the legal profession has changed for the better considering the multiple options, which have emerged with this change. Today, a law student has a plethora of career paths to choose from based on skills and interests. As a result of this, law has regained popularity as a discipline and a career choice. The conventional option of courtroom litigation is no longer the only face of the legal profession in India.

We have moved past the time when law was only equated to the courtroom. Today, law offers multiple career choices like joining a law firm, working as a legal adviser for a corporation, joining the judicial services, becoming an academician and obviously, the option of litigation. Also, data privacy, sports law and real estate laws are some of those sectors which emerged in the last decade.

The author is the dean of IILM

Law School in Gurugram