Kolkata student sets Guinness World Record

Arnav Daga, a 15-year-old student from Kolkata, has created the world’s largest playing card structure breaking the Guinness World Record (GWR). According to GWR, it took the teenager 41 days to complete the card structure, which is 12.21 m (40 ft) in length, 3.7 m in height and 5.08 m in width.

The Kolkata boy used 143,000 playing cards and glue to create the world record. The structure features four iconic buildings from Arnav’s home city of Kolkata including the Writers’ Building, Shaheed Minar, Salt Lake Stadium, and St Paul’s Cathedral.

The teenager struggled to balance his schoolwork and record attempt throughout the six weeks, but he was committed to completing his card construction. “It was very tough to do both, but I was determined to overcome all difficulties,” he told GWR.

The previous record was held by Bryan Berg (USA), whose replica of three Macao hotels measured 10.39 m long, 2.88 m tall, and 3.54 m wide. “It was frustrating that so many hours and days of work got wiped out and I had to do it all over again, but for me there was no turning back,” he said.