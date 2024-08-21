KIIT’s 6 engineering courses get ABET accreditation

The prestigious Accreditation Board for Engineering and Technology (ABET), USA has accredited KIIT Deemed to be University’s six engineering programmes for next six years. ABET is the premier global accreditation organisation of engineering and engineering technology programmes. Regarded as the ‘gold standard’ for engineering education, it assures that programmes meet the quality standards that produce graduates prepared to enter a global workforce.



The following B Tech programmes at KIIT-DU have been accredited by ABET. They are B Tech Computer Science & Engineering (accredited by both ABET’s CAC & EAC Commissions), BTech Electronics & Telecommunication Engineering; BTech Electrical Engineering, BTech Electronics & Electrical Engineering and BTech Mechanical Engineering. In addition, the BTech Civil Engineering programme was previously accredited for six years in 2022.

This accreditation places KIIT-DU in an elite group of institutions that includes renowned universities such as Harvard, Cambridge, Stanford, MIT, and the University of Pennsylvania. ABET’s peer-review process is highly regarded worldwide because it adds critical value to academic programmes in technical disciplines, where quality, precision, and safety are paramount.

KIIT joined the WTUN

In another significant development, the World Technology Universities Network (WTUN) announced the signing of the Network’s Consortium Collaboration agreement with KIIT. With this, KIIT has joined WTUN as a member, providing its students with numerous opportunities, including participation in global competitions, the chance to win the Brian Cantor Scholarship Prize 2023-24, hackathons, and exchange programmes.

KIIT in AICMRH

KIIT has got approval of the Australia-India Critical Minerals Research Hub (AICMRH) under the SPARC Scheme by the Ministry of Education, Government of India. The hub’s focus areas include critical mineral extraction, processing, criticality assessments, economic geology, sustainable mining practices, and supply chain analyses. KIIT has become a member among 17 Indian institutions and 11 Australian institutions are involved in this program.

Expressing his happiness, Dr Achyuta Samanta, Founder, KIIT & KISS, said “These recognitions prove the high-quality programmes of KIIT, which effectively prepares students for global careers. KIIT is the only university in India to have accreditations from both IET, UK, and ABET, USA.”