Kerala woman with cerebral palsy clears UPSC exam

If there’s a will, there’s a way. This adage rings true for Sarika AK (23) from Kerala, who, despite having cerebral palsy, has cleared the civil services exam. In the UPSC 2023 exam, she secured the impressive rank of 922 in her second attempt.



“I had hoped to clear it. I am happy that I have. I do not have the words to express my joy,” Sarika told a TV channel. She is unable to use her right hand and controls her motorized wheelchair with her left hand.

Thanking her family, especially her parents and friends for their undying support, Sarika said she drew her inspiration from Jessica Cox, a USA-based licensed pilot who fulfilled her dreams despite not having any arms. She also informed that the preliminary exam centre in Kozhikode was disabled-friendly.