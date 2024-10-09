JIS University partners with IMD, unveils automatic weather station

JIS University recently inaugurated Automatic Weather Station (AWS) in collaboration with India Meteorological Department (IMD) in Kolkata. The ceremony was graced by Satyabraya Dutta, Scientific Office, India Meteorological Department, Subhendu Karmakar, Meteorologist, India Meteorological Department (IMD), Prof Bhabes Bhattacharya, Vice Chancellor, JIS University; Dr. Neeraj Saxena and others.



Since JIS University signed the MoU on November 28, 2023, the focus of the institute has been on utilising data from the IMD to enhance students’ research and dissertation work. The MoU included a clause for establishing an AWS on the university premises. The AWS will have profound implications for society as it allows the students to collect real-time data directly on campus with updates every 15 minutes. This capability opens up exciting possibilities for their research and dissertations.

Moreover, the benefits extend beyond university. The AWS will also serve a radius of 100 kms, providing valuable data to surrounding areas such as Belghoria, Sodepur, Kalyani, New Barrackpore and Birati. Thus, the AWS stands to make a significant contribution to both academic research and the broader community.

“This initiative not only improves our academic programmes but also shows our dedication to helping the community with useful data and research. By providing our students with modern tools and real-time information, we enable them to make informed choices that can positively affect the environment and society. Working together with the IMD, we are creating a culture of innovation and teamwork that will benefit future generations,” said Sardar Simarpreet Singh, Director, JIS Group.