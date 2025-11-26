JIS University hosts IIC Regional Meet 2025

JIS University in collaboration with the Ministry of Education’s Innovation Cell (MIC) and AICTE, hosted the Institution’s Innovation Council (IIC) Regional Meet 2025 at the Agarpara campus in Kolkata.

AICTE chairman Prof TG Sitharam addressed the inaugural session virtually, highlighting India’s rise in the Global Innovation Index and the growing impact of initiatives such as the Yukti Innovation Challenge and the AICTE Productization Fellowship in advancing student-led innovation.

The meet saw participation from over 450 IICs across West Bengal and neighbouring states, making it one of the region’s largest innovation gatherings. Students showcased 110 Yukti innovation projects, alongside 15 ‘Vocal for Local – Udyami Bazaar’ stalls promoting grassroots entrepreneurship.

The event featured sessions on innovation ecosystem development, startup mentorship, design thinking, intellectual property, and institutional best practices. A hands-on workshop by the School of Design Thinking focused on prototype refinement and design validation.

Chief guest Sitanath Mukhopadhyay (IEDS), Ministry of MSME, motivated students to pursue innovation-driven careers. Guests of honour included Shri M G Vamsi Krishna, Deputy Director, AICTE, and Dr Mahiya Hom Choudhury, Senior Scientist & Nodal Officer, WBSCST, among other distinguished dignitaries.

Speaking on the occasion, Sardar Taranjit Singh, Managing Director, JIS Group, said, “Events like the IIC Regional Meet reaffirm our commitment to building an ecosystem where young innovators can transform ideas into impactful solutions.”