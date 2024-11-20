JIS unites global pharmaceutical experts

The Department of Pharmaceutical Technology at JIS University conducted its inaugural offline conference, JISUCONPH2024, at the Swami Vivekananda Academy in Agarpara. Themed ‘Modern Tools and Approaches in the Emerging Field of Pharmaceutical and Biomedical Research’, this three-day event brought experts from India and abroad to discuss cutting-edge advancements.

Key topics of discussions included the integration of AI, advancements in drug delivery systems and biopharmaceutical research. “JISUCONPH2024 has been a remarkable convergence of global expertise, laying the groundwork for advancements in pharmaceutical science. This conference not only strengthens our commitment to innovation but also builds a collaborative platform where knowledge knows no borders,” said Simarpreet Singh, Director, JIS Group.