JIS student’s hi-tech hat blends sustainability & innovation

Dhruba Shil, a fourth-year student from the Electrical Engineering Department of JIS College of Engineering, has captured attention with an invention that merges eco-conscious design with cutting-edge technology. Shil’s creation, an intelligent and eco-friendly hat, promises to transform the way workers in industries like farming, policing, and railways tackle the challenges of outdoor environments.

Made from bamboo and palm, the hat not only provides sustainable sun protection but also houses impressive technological features. A solar panel integrated into the design powers a small fan through a rechargeable lithium-ion battery, ensuring comfort for wearers even in sweltering conditions. Taking innovation a step further, the hat includes a built-in walkie-talkie with a communication range of up to 6 kilometers, GPS functionality for navigation, and an SOS feature for emergencies.

This ingenious invention addresses real-world issues faced by individuals working long hours’ outdoors, providing a sustainable, energy-efficient, and practical solution that could set new standards for personal protective gear.