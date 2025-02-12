JIS Samman 2025 honours excellence in academics & culture

Late industrialist Ratan Tata was posthumously honoured with the JIS Maha Samman at a recent ceremony in Kolkata. Known for his visionary leadership, he played a key role in transforming Indian business while dedicating himself to social welfare and nation-building. Suprakash Mukhapadhyay, Company Secretary, Group Corporate Secretary and Group Treasury Head of Tata Sons & Chairman, Tata Services Ltd, accepted the award on his behalf.

The JIS Maha Samman was also awarded to Brazilian football legend José Márcio Ramirez Barreto for his impact on Indian football, NASA scientist Prof Goutam Chattopadhyay for his contributions to space research and STEM education, Padma Shri-winning actress and dancer Mamata Shankar, renowned percussionist Tanmoy Bose, and hockey great Gurbux Singh.

Speaking on the occasion, Sardar Taranjit Singh, Managing Director, JIS Group, said, “JIS Samman 2025 is not just an event. It’s a celebration and recognition of excellence. At JIS Group we are committed to encourage and recognise talent in academics, culture, and sports and celebrate and honour individuals who make a difference to society.”