JIS Group organises first education expo in Kolkata

With the vision to empower the next generation in navigating rapidly changing career options, JIS Group recently organised a first-of-its-kind education expo at Rotary Sadan in Kolkata. The ‘JIS Educational Expo 2024’ not only showcased various academic programmes offered by the group but also provided a one-of-a-kind opportunity for students to receive personalised guidance from experts to help them make informed decisions about their career paths. The event also celebrated the achievements of top performers in Class X and Class XII from over 35 institutions. To engage students, the expo featured interactive sessions, hands-on workshops, and dynamic exhibitions.



Congratulating the achievers of Class X and Class XII board examinations, Sardar Simarpreet Singh, director, JIS Group, dedicated the day to the students. “They are the future of our country and it is this generation, which will take India forward,” he said.

Calling the expo a ‘stepping stone for the future’, Prof Ramanuj Ganguly, president, West Bengal Board of Secondary Education, spoke at length about the contribution of JIS Group in the educational landscape of the state. He also emphasised the growing importance of interdisciplinary education, highlighting it as the way forward in today’s academic environment.

Prof Malayendu Saha, chairman, West Bengal Joint Entrance Examination (WBJEE) board, urged the students to persist in their pursuit of excellence. He also appealed to parents to recognise and nurture their children’s potential without imposing unwanted expectations. “I request guardians not to burden their children. If a child wishes to paint or sketch, let them. Allow them to pursue what they love and are passionate about,” he said. Meanwhile, Tollywood actor Abir Chatterjee, along with other dignitaries, felicitated the achievers.

‘Passion paves the path to success’

Bengali actor Abir Chatterjee, who was the chief guest of the event, urged the students to pursue their passions despite life’s challenges. With a touch of humour, he shared his own experience, jokingly expressing his apprehension about attending such events now that he has already walked that path many years ago.

“JIS expo is a great event which will benefit students in choosing their career path. Achieving good results in studies doesn’t always guarantee success in a particular career path. Numerous options available today can confuse the students and their parents but events like this will help gain a broader understanding of the career options. Top achievers need encouragement, as their journey has just begun. You will face many challenges beyond written examinations. Life will throw many obstacles your way, and you must be prepared to overcome them. I am quite confident that you’re much smarter than our generation. So, do what you love, and the rest will fall in place,” the ‘Byomkesh Bakshi’ actor said.