JIS Group launches West Bengal’s first quantum super hub

In a significant development, Dr Sudhir Chandra Sur Institute of Technology and Sports Complex (SurTech), a JIS Group educational initiative, recently launched the first-ever Quantum Super Hub (QSH) in West Bengal. This marks a major milestone in the advancement of quantum computing education and research in the state. With this initiative, SurTech becomes one of the first private institutions in the state to establish an advanced quantum computation facility, in collaboration with SuperQ Quantum Computing (Canada | UAE).

The inauguration ceremony witnessed the presence of eminent global experts and thought leaders from the field of quantum science and technology. Distinguished speakers included Prof Andrew Briggs from the Department of Materials, University of Oxford, Dr Muhammad Ali Khan, Founder, CEO & Chair of SuperQ Quantum Computing and Prof Mathew Chandrakunnel, Quantum Scientist & Senior Consultant, JIS University. The inauguration also marked the formal signing of Tripartite a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between JIS Group Educational Initiatives, SuperQ Quantum Computing, and Quasi Computing LLP, laying the foundation for the establishment and long-term development of the Quantum Super Hub. The collaboration aims to strengthen capabilities in high-performance computing, artificial intelligence, and quantum computing, while cultivating research, talent development, and innovation within a secure and sovereign computing framework.

Aligned closely with the Government of India’s National Quantum Mission, the Quantum Super Hub is envisioned as a cutting-edge platform for research, innovation, and skill development in emerging quantum technologies. The facility will enable hands-on learning, live demonstrations, and collaborative research opportunities for scientists, faculty members, research scholars, and students, thereby nurturing a robust quantum ecosystem within academia. “Aligned with the National Quantum Mission, this initiative empowers our students and researchers to contribute meaningfully to India’s quantum ecosystem and technological leadership,” said Sardar Simparpreet Singh, director, JIS Group.