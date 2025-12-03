JIS Group inks MoU with Malaysian varsity

JIS Group Educational Initiatives has signed an MoU with the Asia Pacific University of Technology & Innovation (APU), Malaysia, marking a significant step towards advancing international academic cooperation.

The MoU was signed by Prof Bhaskar Gupta, Vice Chancellor, JIS University, and Prof Dr Murali Raman, Deputy Vice Chancellor (Academic Development & Strategy), Asia Pacific University.

The proposed collaboration brings together leading institutions under the JIS Group including JIS University, JIS College of Engineering, Narula Institute of Technology, Guru Nanak Institute of Technology and several others —to establish a shared framework for academic and research-driven engagement with APU Malaysia. The MoU outlines the intent of both institutions to strengthen academic linkages through joint initiatives such as research collaboration, student and faculty exchange, academic exchange in the form of talks, lectures, and forums, and joint supervision for postgraduate research.

“This MoU marks a meaningful step forward in our commitment to global academic integration. Partnering with a reputed institution like APU will create

enriching opportunities for our students, faculty, and researchers, and we look forward to cultivating impactful collaborations that support innovation and knowledge exchange,” said Sardar Taranjit Singh, Managing Director, JIS Group.