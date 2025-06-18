JIS education expo 2025 begins in Kolkata

The much-awaited JIS Education Expo 2025 was inaugurated on Wednesday at the Dhano Dhanyo Auditorium in Kolkata. The event was inaugurated in the presence of Sardar Simarpreet Singh, Director, JIS Group and popular singer Biswarup Banerjee among others.

The expo showcased a wide range of academic offerings by JIS Group’s educational institutions, from diploma and undergraduate to postgraduate and doctoral programmes. A key highlight of the inaugural day was the felicitation of Class 10 and 12 board exam toppers from over 40 institutions in Kolkata. This ceremony not only applauded academic brilliance but also served as a beacon of motivation for thousands of aspiring students present at the venue.

A major feature of the expo was the free one-on-one counselling sessions, where expert advisors assisted the students and guardians in navigating the ever-evolving landscape of education and career choices. From course selection to admission planning, these sessions aim to simplify decision-making for students at all stages. These interactive spaces allowed attendees to engage directly with faculty members, experts and career counsellors for personalised guidance.

“This education expo is more than an event… It’s a mission to guide young minds, recognise merit, and bridge the gap between ambition and opportunity. Through this platform, we aim to nurture the leaders and change-makers of tomorrow,” said Singh.