Jindal Global varsity to set up India’s first Constitution museum

OP Jindal Global University is all set to establish India’s first Constitution museum to commemorate the 75th anniversary of the adoption of the Constitution of India. ‘The Constitution Academy and The Rights & Freedoms Museum’ is an unparalleled initiative and a landmark institution to be established in the annals of Indian constitutional history. Being established on the JGU campus, the museum will be inaugurated and dedicated to the nation on November 26.



The founding chancellor of OP Jindal Global University, Naveen Jindal emphasised the significance of the Constitution as the unifying symbol of the Indian people, which served as the driving force behind this initiative. “The Constitution Academy and the Rights and Freedoms Museum is a dedication to our journey of becoming united as a nation under the Constitution of India. Influenced by the legacy of our freedom struggle and the rich diversity of the people of India, the Constitution embodies the aspirations of a free and democratic India and legitimises our existence as a Republic,” he said.