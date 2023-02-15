JD Birla Institute celebrates 8th Graduation Congregational ceremony

JD Birla Institute recently hosted its 8th Graduation Congregational ceremony for students of the 2019-2022 batch. Vice-Chancellor of Jadavpur University Prof Suranjan Das graced the occasion as the chief guest along with Prof Chiranjib Bhattacharyya, pro-V-C and Dr Snehamanju Basu, Registrar.

More than 600 students got their PG or UG degrees in 2022. Of them, around 500 students were present for the ceremony.

The college has published over 60 articles in reputable journals in the last 18 months. Teachers have received Best Paper awards at seminars and conferences. Many of them have completed their Ph.Ds while some have enrolled in doctoral programmes. The main campus of the college has been certified as a green campus.