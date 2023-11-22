Japan’s Zenmirai Education Group signs MoU with Techno India Group, fosters international exchange

Zenmirai Education Group, one of the leading edtech companies in Japan, signed an MoU with Techno India Group on Wednesday at the Bengal Global Business Summit in Kolkata. Kawamoto Yasuhiro, CEO of Zenmirai Education Group, expressed his delight at participating in the event and announced the successful realisation of the MoU with the Techno India Group, the largest private education conglomerate in Eastern India. Under the visionary leadership of Satyam Roychowdhury, educationist and MD of Techno India Group, this collaboration signifies the inaugural stride towards a future partnership between the two organisations. On Wednesday, Dr Sanku Bose, Group CEO, Techno India Group, Meghdut Roychowdhury and Debdut Roychowdhury, both directors of Techno India Group were also present at the MoU signing event.

Thanking Roychowdhury for the collaboration, Yasuhiro said, “The Japanese hold great respect for India, recognising it as a key player in the world’s future, given its youth and intelligence. We will do our best to contribute as a bridge between education and business, fostering international exchange between India and Japan. We will do our best to make it work. I am really grateful to Satyam Roychowdhury for inviting me.”

Zenmirai Education Group currently operates learning centres targeting elementary, middle, and high school students in Japan. Established in 2013, the leading Japanese edtech firm is celebrating its 10th anniversary this year. “We have around 30 schools with approximately 2,000 enrolled students. In response to the challenges posed by the Covid-19 pandemic in 2020, we introduced a new brand, Zenmirai Education, focusing on preparatory courses for international students. Our headquarters is located in Tokyo. We have started specialised preparatory schools for Japanese university and graduate school admissions,” said Yasuhiro.

Currently, the group has two schools in Tokyo, and branches in Okayama, Fukuoka and in China, Taipei, Taiwan, Yangon and Myanmar. Their educational offerings cover a wide range of subjects, including Japanese language, political economy, history, geography, mathematics, physics, chemistry, biology, TOEFL, TOEIC, JLPT Japanese language proficiency test preparation, interview coaching, and a matching service with universities and graduate schools. The edtech group has successfully guided students to gain admission to prestigious institutions such as the University of Tokyo and Waseda University. As of November 2023, they have around 400 international students or those aspiring to study abroad from approximately 10 countries.

“Our strength lies in Japanese language education. Beyond JLPT, we offer instruction in EJU Japanese, business Japanese, and Japanese related to manners and culture. Recently, we have also begun teaching Japanese related to specific skill exams, such as those for the restaurant industry. Zenmirai is unique because we not only serve domestic students in Japan but also provide guidance to students abroad. Additionally, we offer online instruction for students in their home countries before they embark on their studies,” Yasuhiro mentioned.

Meanwhile, Dr Sanku Bose, Group CEO, Techno India Group, is elated with the development. “This presents a fantastic opportunity for all Techno India Group students aspiring to pursue a career in Japan. It not only opens doors for international exposure but also enables our students to forge careers in their chosen fields of interest,” he said.

As part of the multinational expansion strategy of the company, Zenmirai Education Group is currently targeting students not only in China but also in Taiwan, Myanmar, and Mongolia, India, Bangladesh and other Asian countries. They aim to provide Japanese language education and support for university and graduate school admissions to these students as well as employment. Particularly for students from Myanmar, Mongolia, Bangladesh, and India, they want to ensure that the students become proficient in Japanese and subsequently create pathways for them to secure employment.

“For instance, industries like IT will require collaboration with talented students from various countries. Japan will face a shortage of around 600,000 skilled workers by 2030. We are not limited to IT but also provide support for careers in management, tourism, caregiving and others,” said Yasuhiro.

Ask him about employment support and he said: “Zenmirai offers various forms of assistance to ensure students secure employment with Japanese companies. This includes Japanese language instruction, referrals to vocational schools, and introductions to companies. We carefully select vocational schools that guarantee a certain level of job placement, such as those specialising in automotive maintenance, IT engineering, accommodation services, and the restaurant industry. Additionally, through our partnerships with various staffing agencies across Japan, we aim to directly match students’ abilities and career aspirations with suitable job opportunities. In conclusion, our greatest strength lies in Japanese language instruction by native Japanese teachers, forming the basis for support throughout the entire process from university admissions to vocational school placements and ultimately, employment. As Japan looks to the future, growth is inseparable from the contributions of foreign nations, particularly those in Asia.”