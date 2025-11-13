Jamia Millia gets Rs 14.8 cr grant to set up EV & cyber security labs

In a significant development, Jamia Millia Islamia (JMI) has been awarded a grant of Rs 14.8 crore from the Ministry of Minority Affairs, Government of India, under Prime Minister’s Jan Vikas Karyakram (PMJVK), to establish two state-of-the-art facilities on campus, namely, a research lab for electric vehicles and a cyber security training lab.

Of the total grant, Rs 9.05 Crore has been sanctioned for establishing the research lab for electric vehicles and the remaining Rs 5.75 crore will be used for establishing the cyber security training lab. “These two projects play a vital role in advancing our national mission by nurturing indigenous talent in the areas of electric vehicles and cyber security. They will provide JMI students and professionals with valuable exposure to cutting-edge technologies, enabling the university to contribute effectively in these two domains at the national level. We are deeply appreciative of the Ministry of Minority Affairs, Government of India, for extending this crucial financial support to JMI,” said Prof Mazhar Asif, Vice Chancellor, JMI.

Prof Ahteshamul Haque, Principal Investigator for the research lab EV project, said, “The project will enhance state-of-the-art research facilities in the area of EV to contribute in fundamental research and establish a working charging station of EV at JMI campus with ability to develop R&D skills among students.”