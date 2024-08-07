It’s never too late to refresh your career

After nearly 25 years on the editorial desk of a newspaper, Brata Banerjee made a bold career shift, not just changing his job but also relocating to a foreign land to pursue a new role as a banker. Deepshika Mondal transitioned from a decade-long career as a civil engineer to her current position in corporate communications at an MNC. In the past, many professionals with stable jobs and decent salaries would stick to their careers until retirement. However, in today’s rapidly evolving technological landscape, career changes are increasingly common. It’s no longer unusual for employees to switch paths—such as leaving a secure 9-5 job to pursue their entrepreneurial dreams in the food industry. Job satisfaction alone is no longer enough. Employees now prioritize skill development and adaptability in an era marked by continuous technological advancements.



A PwC survey revealed that nearly half of India’s working professionals are considering changing jobs this year. A significant driver behind this trend is the increasing workload, with 41% of employees experiencing a substantial rise in their workload expressing a strong likelihood of switching employers. Also, in an era dominated by Artificial Intelligence, 51% of respondents anticipate that the skills required for their roles will undergo significant changes in the next five years. “In today’s rapidly evolving job market, particularly in India, reinventing yourself professionally is crucial to stay relevant. According to a report by the World Economic Forum, about 54% of all employees will require significant reskilling and upskilling by 2025. Successful transitions involve continuous learning, networking, and leveraging transferable skills,” said Surinder Bhagat, Founder and CEO of Gigin Technologies.

Of course, money matters, and many change careers to gain more financial stability. However, there are people who feel unfulfilled in their current careers despite earning enough. They seek to pursue careers they are passionate about. Professionals are also seeking better work-life balance, a need highlighted by the Covid-19 pandemic, which emphasized the importance of maintaining a healthy balance between work and life for mental and physical well-being. Sometimes, individuals feel their current manager or company doesn’t support them properly, prompting them to seek a change in leadership or a different work environment. Then there are also individuals like Brata, who shift careers to gain experience in a new field or industry, aiming to acquire new skills and broaden their knowledge base. “Experiential learning has become critical more than ever. With a diverse range of formats, including university-led courses, study abroad and pathway programs, certifications, and bootcamps encompassing most in-demand disciplines/domains, upGrad has developed a reverse-engineered pedagogy that reinforces subject fundamentals while fostering practical skills for seamless real-world application and a stronger career ROI,” said Mayank Kumar co-founder and managing director of upGrad.

CNBC mentioned that a combination of mid-career stagnation and financial stability leads most people to make a major career change at the average age of 39. Also, 41% of Americans intending to switch careers look for flexible job opportunities, such as remote work. In a survey by NowTeach, 11% of workers over the age of 50 wished to make a career change. Pratim Ghosh started his career as an accountant. It was only at the age of 40 that he left his steady income and decided to pursue film editing. At 40, he enrolled in a film editing course and finally found himself doing what he loved. “I am a freelance editor. So, when I was leaving my accountant’s job, I knew I wouldn’t have a steady income. But I wanted to chase my passion before I got old,” he quipped.

There is no one-size-fits-all answer to the best age or time to change careers, said Dr Girish Jain, Professor - Finance and Chairperson Admissions, Birla Institute of Management Technology (BIMTECH). “It depends on how strong your preparations are, and how well your skills, educational background and sometimes expertise, aligns with the requirements of that desirable career profile,” he said.

Pallavi Jha, Chairperson & Managing Director, Dale Carnegie Training India and Walchand PeopleFirst Ltd, believes a career transition can be as refreshing as a cool drink on a hot summer day. “It offers the chance to align your work with your passions, potentially leading to greater job satisfaction and fulfilment. There are several success stories like Rajiv Bajaj and Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw, who turned career pivots into massive successes. Plus, in today’s rapidly changing job market, adaptability is the key,” she said. Jha also added that it’s never too late to pick up new tricks. “A mid-life career crisis isn’t a catastrophe – it’s an opportunity for a thrilling plot twist in your professional story,” she said.