IS YOUR SCREEN TIME TAKING A TOLL ON YOUR MIND?

If you spend any time on social media, chances are you’ve come across the buzz around the Netflix series ‘Adolescence’. What looks like a shocking case of a 13-year-old boy, Jamie Miller, being arrested for the murder of his classmate Katie, turns out to be much more than just a crime story. As the show unfolds, it forces us to take a hard look at the world our kids are growing up in, especially the darker side of social media. The series dives deep into how social media affected Jamie’s sense of self, his ego, and how isolated he felt.

Of course, social media has made us a lot more aware but we have also started to see just how much online negativity is messing with the minds of Gen Z and the students causing anxiety, depression, cyberbullying, and emotional distress. ‘Adolescence’ made such a powerful impact that even UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer announced it should be screened in schools to help tackle toxic online behaviour.

Several studies show a clear link between heavy social media use and rising mental health issues, especially among teens. In 2024, the World Health Organization (WHO) reported that more than 1 in 10 adolescents (11%) are showing signs of addictive and harmful social media use. Girls seem to be struggling more than boys—13% compared to 9%. A recent Pew Research study also points out that social media tops the list when parents are asked what’s harming teens the most. Among those worried about their children’s mental well-being, 44% said it’s social media that’s doing the most damage.

“Social media is a curious mixture of possibilities and problems. At one hand, it can be a method expressing one’s desires, talents, and emotions, while at the other, it can be the root cause of inferiority complex, anxiety and depression. It all depends on how the various social media platforms are used. Problem is people fake so much about their lives on the internet these days. And youngsters who are unmindful of the truth behind these facades are often caught up in a loop of anxiety that comes from the feeling of not having been able to achieve like others, or not being as successful,” said Dr Meenakshi Sharma Khurana, Executive Director & Dean Academics, Manav Rachna International Institute of Research & Studies.

Several countries are waking up to the real dangers social media poses to kids and are putting rules in place to protect them. Australia recently passed a major law banning kids under 16 from using social media. Belgium, for instance, requires kids to be at least 13 to open a social media account without parental permission. Norway also has a minimum age of 13. In Germany, teens between 13 and 16 can only use social platforms if their parents give the green light. Spain is pushing for even stricter rules, proposing a ban on all social media access for anyone under 16. Italy already requires parental consent for kids under 14 to join these platforms.

India doesn’t yet have a clear age ban for social media use, but the Digital Personal Data Protection Act, 2023, demands strict controls when handling children’s data online. And in 2024, Sweden took things a step further by advising that kids under two shouldn’t be exposed to screens at all, while teenagers should limit screen time to just three hours a day.

While we often blame social media for harming mental health, especially in kids and students, it can also be helpful if used in the right way. Social media can create chances for people to connect, share, and support each other. Online groups let people talk about their problems, health issues, or tough times. This can make them feel less alone and more understood. It helps reduce shame and builds a sense of belonging. During the Covid-19 lockdowns, many people found comfort in social media. Funny posts, friendly chats, and shared stories helped ease stress and brought people closer, even when they were far apart.

“Social media can be helpful if used the right way,” said Prof Vignesh Muthuvijayan from the Department of Biotechnology, IIT Madras and Associate Chair at the Centre for Outreach and Digital Education (CODE). “But the problem is, a lot of what we see online isn’t real. There’s too much information, and a lot of it can create fake standards or expectations. That kind of pressure can lead to fear and insecurity among students.” He pointed out that while social media can raise awareness and be a great learning tool, how we monitor and guide its use—especially for kids—really matters. “It all depends on how we regulate it. If done right, it can be useful. If not, it can be harmful.”

Prof Muthuvijayan also stressed that teachers need to go beyond just classroom teaching. “It might be hard to spot how social media is affecting each student, but if teachers talk to students outside of class and keep the communication open, students will feel more comfortable reaching out if they need help,” he added.

Dr Khurana also believes that mental health issues are not always obviously and easily identifiable. But then, students who use social media excessively tend to have dispositions that are very sudden. They easily get anxious, irritated, sad or angry. If any of this is noticed, immediate help should be taken, she said. Excessive use of social media also makes students inactive. They lose interest in sports, hobbies, or school activities. “Also, one can see that students who have been negatively impacted by social media tend to be less involved with friends and family, basically human interaction. They like to live in their make-believe world… something that social media provides them. Alertness on the part of parents and teachers can certainly arrest the situation from going from bad to worse. Schools and universities have to make sure that it’s not just academic mentoring that is required by the students rather mentors for mental wellness are becoming the need of the hour,” she said.