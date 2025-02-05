Is the habit of reading dying?

Are we reading enough in the age of social media? With endless scrolling and digital distractions, is social media addiction pulling us away from books? A survey last year found that 23% of American adults hadn’t read a single book in the past year—that’s a real concern. Another 2024 survey revealed an 8.8 percentage point drop in reading enjoyment levels. As the 48th International Kolkata Book Fair draws massive crowds, publishers are sounding the alarm. While footfall remains high, they’ve noticed a shift—people aren’t buying or reading books the way they used to. Is social media changing our reading habits?