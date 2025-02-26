Is skills-first hiring the future of recruitment?

A growing number of Indian employers are shifting their hiring approach, placing greater emphasis on skills and experience over formal degrees. Recently, Millennium Post in a report mentioned how educationists across India are vying for skills more than degrees especially in the age of AI. Now, the recent Indeed survey highlights how 80% of employers have adopted a skills-first strategy, reflecting a broader industry movement toward practical expertise.

This shift is particularly evident in technology, AI, and cybersecurity, where companies are looking for candidates with hands-on capabilities rather than just academic credentials. As businesses adapt to evolving demands, the focus is on hiring individuals who can demonstrate job-ready skills.

What this means for job seekers

For those entering the job market or looking to switch careers, this shift presents both opportunities and challenges. With degree requirements becoming less rigid, candidates from non-traditional backgrounds now have a better chance at securing roles based on their skills. However, it also means that competition will be based more on practical abilities, requiring job seekers to continuously upskill and stay relevant.

A growing number of workers (60%) believe skills-based hiring will increase by 2025, leading many to invest in certifications, specialised training, and hands-on learning rather than traditional degrees. Employers are actively looking for candidates who can demonstrate problem-solving, adaptability, and technical expertise, making these skills critical for career advancement.

Bridging the skills gap

Despite this change, almost half (42%) of hiring managers report difficulties in finding candidates with the necessary skills. To address this gap, companies are removing degree requirements, re-evaluating job descriptions, and expanding hiring criteria to attract a wider talent pool.

Key skills in demand

Employers highlight a mix of technical and soft skills as essential for today’s workforce. Teamwork, communication, adaptability, and critical thinking are among the most sought-after qualities, as businesses prioritise problem-solving and collaboration in dynamic environments.

The road ahead

Even among companies that are yet to adopt skills-based hiring, 82% plan to do so. As India’s workforce adapts to digital transformation and changing industry requirements, skills-first hiring is becoming an increasingly strategic approach to recruitment. For job seekers, degrees definitely still hold value, but skills are becoming the real differentiator. Investing in relevant training and building a portfolio of practical experience can open more doors than ever before.