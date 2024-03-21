Is public relations a fruitful career choice?

When you see the paparazzi chasing famous Bollywood stars everywhere, like at airports or restaurants, you might wonder how they always know where to find them. But many stars have admitted that their own publicists or managers actually tell the paparazzi where they’ll be. It’s all part of a plan to keep the stars in the news and to control how people see them. Behind each famous person, there’s a big team of public relation specialists working behind the scenes all the time to make sure they stay famous.

Let’s take another example. Whenever you see pictures or videos of Shah Rukh Khan, you’ve probably noticed Pooja Dadlani right there beside the ‘Badshah of Bollywood’. According to reports, Pooja earns around Rs 7-9 crore per year for her role as Shah Rukh’s business manager.

PR isn’t just always about glitz and glam. While public relations specialists often shine in the media and entertainment industry, their success ultimately hinges on when their clients receive recognition and rewards. It’s not also your typical 9-5 job. Public relations specialists spend a lot of time brainstorming, researching, and strategising. In the high-pressure environment of PR, they need to juggle multiple assignments simultaneously. They’re often the first ones contacted when a crisis hits, and managing reputations can extend beyond regular business hours. Harvard Business Review mentioned, PR is “a strategic communication process that builds mutually beneficial relationships between organizations and their publics.”

Public relations specialists mostly start out as entry-level employees at PR firms and agencies. They engage in various tasks such as crafting speeches, drafting press releases, and managing social media campaigns. Their responsibilities include planning publicity strategies, writing press releases, overseeing the creation of visual materials, coordinating promotional events like press conferences and exhibitions, analysing media coverage, conducting market research, and maintaining records of progress and budgets. PR plays a crucial role in establishing and maintaining a favourable reputation for organisations and clients.

Interestingly, their skills and expertise are valuable in a wide range of industries and sectors, helping to manage communication, build relationships, and maintain positive reputations across diverse fields including media and entertainment companies, universities, IT firms, government organisations, retailers, consultancies, law and professional services firms, advertising or marketing agencies, NGOs, and health organisations.

Many public relations officers hold bachelor’s degrees in fields such as media studies, communications, journalism, or public relations. For those aiming for advanced career opportunities, pursuing a master’s degree in public relations is common.

To succeed as a PR specialist, you need great communication skills, both spoken and written. You also must be good at dealing with people, giving presentations, organising your work, and using digital and social media effectively. In India, the salary range for Public Relations specialists typically falls between Rs 3 lakhs to Rs11.5 lakhs annually, with an average of Rs 6 lakhs per year.