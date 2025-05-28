Is Mixed Reality helping students learn faster & smarter?

Try picturing DNA replication or fluid dynamics through static images. Now imagine learning the same through an interactive Mixed Reality (MR) simulation where students can rotate, zoom, and dissect a model in real-time. Traditional methods often fall short when it comes to explaining complex ideas. MR, which combines reality with digital, is fast becoming a game-changer in education. Whether it’s a high school student exploring the human heart in 3D or an engineering undergrad walking through the inner workings of a turbine, MR is shifting how we learn, understand, and apply knowledge.

“MR is changing how students learn by replacing passive learning with real-time, interactive experiences. It allows learners to explore complex topics like anatomy, robotics, or astronomy by interacting with 3D environments. This helps build critical thinking and practical skills. As industries adopt AR/VR/MR technologies, students exposed to MR early are better prepared for careers in engineering, healthcare, design, and manufacturing. According to PwC, employees trained in VR complete tasks 4x faster than in classrooms. MR is helping schools move from theory-based teaching to skill-based, hands-on learning—bridging the gap between academics and job-ready skills,” said Anurag Gupta, CEO and Co-Founder of STEMROBO Technologies.

At Case Western Reserve University in Ohio, students use HoloLens-based “HoloAnatomy” to walk inside human body holograms. Over in Oxford, MR is replacing traditional cadavers with digital anatomy lessons. In Goa, high schoolers at Vidya Vikas Academy use MR to explore volcanoes and the solar system, all from their classroom. And Deakin University in Australia lets nursing students virtually simulate real-world emergencies.

“MR technologies offer multimodal learning experiences by integrating visual, auditory, and kinesthetic elements. Interactive 3D models and simulations allow students to explore intricate concepts—such as molecular structures, mechanical systems, or anatomical functions—in a tangible and manipulable format. This interactive engagement promotes deeper cognitive processing, enabling learners to construct meaningful mental models and enhance memory consolidation. By moving beyond passive content consumption, MR fosters active exploration and immediate feedback, both of which are associated with improved retention and conceptual understanding in educational research,” said an expert of Hindustan Institute of Technology and Science.

MR is not just about making lessons cool. It’s about giving students hands-on exposure to tools and platforms that are fast becoming essential in modern industries. Sectors like healthcare, architecture, automotive, and even retail are already hiring people who can design or work with AR/VR/MR systems.

A 2023 Deloitte report stated that jobs in extended reality (XR, which includes AR/VR/MR) will grow by 31% annually over the next five years. Educational institutions that integrate MR are not just teaching, they’re preparing students for roles that didn’t exist a decade ago. From virtual prototyping to surgical training, students with MR exposure stand a step ahead in the job market. Singapore’s Nanyang Technological University (NTU) already trains future engineers using MR to simulate bridge-building and structural stress tests. These are job-relevant, real-world applications brought into the classroom.

“Students who engage with MR are more confident in using technology to create, not just consume. According to LinkedIn’s 2024 emerging jobs report, AR/VR specialists are among the top 10 fastest-growing roles globally. By integrating MR in education, schools are building a talent pipeline aligned with the future workforce where immersive technology will be a core requirement,” said Gupta.

What’s even more powerful is MR’s potential to make quality education accessible. High-end labs, museum tours, or industrial visits are often out of reach for students in remote or low-income areas. But MR changes that. With just a headset and basic internet, a child in a rural school can dissect a frog virtually or walk through the Louvre Museum, experiences once reserved for the privileged. “MR possesses significant potential to democratise education by mitigating disparities in access to high-quality learning experiences. Virtual classrooms, holographic lecturers, and cloud-based simulation libraries can bring world-class educational resources to remote or underserved communities,” said the expert from Hindustan Institute of Technology and Science.

Lets’ remember that exposure to MR in classrooms helps students build both tech skills and critical thinking skills needed for future careers. They learn how to work with 3D spaces, design user experiences, and create immersive content, skills useful in fields like healthcare, engineering, architecture, and media. This prepares students not just to use new technology, but to shape and improve it in the real world.