IRSC 2025: JU’s International Relations Department Gears Up for 12th Scholastic Conclave

Come April 28, 29 and 30 and the Department of International Relations, Jadavpur University is all set to organise the much-anticipated International Relations Scholastic Conclave (IRSC) 2025.

This prestigious academic conclave aims to bring together students, scholars and esteemed faculty members from various educational institutions to discuss pressing issues of the Global South. This year marks the 12th edition of IRSC. The theme for IRSC’25 is ‘Looking through the Lens of Global South.’

Insights from the Global South

In a dynamic post-colonial world marked by increasing economic inequality, climate change and the rise of Artificial Intelligence (AI), the Global South has transitioned from being a long-discussed concept to a driving political force in international politics. To induce enriching deliberations and propagate inter-disciplinarity in the discourse of the Global South, IRSC’25 endeavours to propel the academic enterprise towards a holistic discussion upon a plethora of issues ranging from intersectionality and marginalisation plaguing societies of the Global South to discussing the role of this region in addressing the crisis of the Middle East as well as climate imperialism.

Taking inspiration from Wallerstein’s “world systems theory,” IRSC’25 aims to break down the previously established notions around the Global South.

The 12th edition of IRSC envisions a multidisciplinary approach to the academic discourse around the Global South. Historically, IRSC has always attracted participants transcending various interdisciplinary fields, including students from LLB, Computer Science, Economics and so forth who participate in the event to deepen their understanding of global politics and build their networks within the field.

Events to be held

This three-day mega conclave at Jadavpur University (JU), with Millennium Post as the official media partner, intends to present an interdisciplinary and inclusive discussion on various pressing issues related to the global state of affairs. For this purpose, various events ranging from paper presentations to panel discussions and academic simulations will be held. The following are the events being organised under IRSC’25:

Roadmaps (Policy lab): A collaborative and research driven approach to policymaking that tackles complex social issues through innovation

Symposium (Paper presentation): A paper presentation is a holistic opportunity for researchers to present their work, including findings, methodologies, and arguments

Quiz-tival (Quiz): A challenging quiz competition testing participants’ in-depth knowledge of global politics, current events, and international affairs

Pensive (Essay writing): A written composition on a given topic, demonstrating the writer’s intellect and eloquence by constructing compelling arguments and exploring insightful perspectives

ImPoster (Poster making): An art event that provides a creative platform for artists to raise awareness and inspire change on critical social and global issues through posters

Snaptics (Photography): An event that provides an opportunity to capture the changing world around us through their lenses, creating beautiful and thought-provoking stories out of those images

Crisis Resolution Committee: An immersive, simulation-based event where participants tackle complex global crises, forging collaborative solutions under pressure

IRSC is a student-driven academic forum that brings together students, scholars, and professionals to engage with critical global issues. Since its inception in 2010, the conclave at JU has been a pursuit of intellectual exploration, aiming to unravel the complexities of global politics. By convening a diverse group of experts and students, the event facilitates in-depth discussions and debates on key themes in International Relations. It serves as a platform to encourage critical thinking, promote academic excellence, and bridge the gap between theory and real world practice.

Building on the success of the previous edition, which featured distinguished speakers such as Christophe Jaffrelot, Liyaqat Ayub Khan, Alka Acharya, and Esther Brito Ruiz—whose expertise spans areas like Indology, South Asian politics, Sino-Indian relations, human rights, and diplomacy—this year’s conclave will further expand its outreach. The upcoming edition aims to enhance student participation alongside international experts, ensuring broader engagement and a more dynamic exchange of ideas. With an anticipated increase in attendance, the impact and reach of the event are expected to be greater than ever.