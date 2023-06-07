Int’l conference on physical education & sports science in Karnataka

Come December 14-16, and Manipal Academy of Higher Education (MAHE) will be organising an International Conference on Physical Education and Sport Science (ICPESS) 2023 in Karnataka. ICPESS is being organised under the aegis of the National Association of Physical Education & Sports Sciences (NAPESS) and aims to bring together experts and researchers from around the world to discuss the latest developments and advancements in the field of physical education and sports science.

The ICPESS 2023 Conference promises to be a landmark event, featuring a diverse range of keynote speeches, panel discussions, and paper presentations. The conference will provide a platform for academics, researchers, and practitioners to exchange ideas and explore new avenues of collaboration.

Commenting on the initiative, Lt. Gen. (Dr.) M D Venkatesh, Vice Chancellor of MAHE said: “The conference aims to give experts in physical education and sports science a forum for knowledge exchange and an understanding of the state-of-the-art in recent technological advancements, techniques, and solutions in physical education and sports science as they have been developed and applied in various countries.”