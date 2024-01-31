Interdisciplinary education is the future

A travel vlogger dedicated to reducing carbon footprint might promote climate solutions. However, the vlogger must realise climate change isn’t just a social issue. It involves economics, human behaviour, and politics. To truly engage, one should understand its scientific aspects, economic impacts, and issues like environmental justice and migration. An interdisciplinary approach is crucial for tackling the broader problem. Similarly, for a graduate in English, questioning the need for subjects like ethics and history is common. Yet, a holistic education integrating arts, humanities, sciences, and engineering enhances employability. Today’s education values interdisciplinary exploration, breaking away from siloed knowledge and preparing individuals to excel in diverse and evolving careers.

There was a time when academic studies were often confined to one specific discipline. Traditionally, students pursued knowledge within the boundaries of a single field of study. But today the need is interdisciplinary education as there has been a contemporary shift in educational paradigms. In the present era, complex issues and challenges often require insights from multiple disciplines. Interdisciplinary education refers to an approach that integrates knowledge, methodologies, and perspectives from various academic domains.

“Interdisciplinary learning takes the integration a step further by creating seamless connections between different disciplines. It involves collaborative problem-solving, where students and educators from various backgrounds work together to address complex challenges. In the Indian education system, this could involve collaborative projects that blend elements of Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts, and Management (STEAM).Interdisciplinary learning fosters a collaborative mindset, teaching students how to leverage the strengths of different fields to find innovative solutions. It encourages adaptability, teamwork, and a deeper appreciation for the interconnectedness of knowledge domains,” said Prof (Dr) Dhrubajyoti Chattopadhyay, Vice- Chancellor of Sister Nivedita University (SNU) in Kolkata.

According to Singapore University of Social Sciences, interdisciplinary learning helps students gain more in-depth knowledge when they learn about topics from various perspectives. Also, useful skills such as critical thinking, synthesis and research are developed as students explore disciplinary boundaries to consider other viewpoints and compare concepts across subject areas.

The synergy of interdisciplinary learning significantly amplifies creativity and innovation among students, said Dr Yajulu Medury, Vice-Chancellor, Mahindra University. “By navigating through the intersections of various disciplines, students sharpen their adaptability and resilience. This adaptability stems from the exposure to different ways of thinking, enabling students to synthesise information, embrace ambiguity, and navigate the complexities inherent in today’s rapidly changing world. The collaborative nature of interdisciplinary learning fosters a culture where creativity thrives through the synergistic exchange of ideas within diverse teams, laying the foundation for a future generation equipped to tackle the intricate challenges of our global society,” he said.

Today several universities including the top IITs like IIT Kharagpur are offering interdisciplinary programmes, wherein students can opt for them either as regular degree programmes or as microspecialisations. For example, a student admitted to the four-year B Tech (Hons)/ four-year BS Programme through JEE (Advanced) is eligible for switch over to dual degree in Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning (AIML) at the end of third year. At IIT Kharagpur, a student can do a BTech in any engineering discipline and pursue an interdisciplinary course in MTech in Financial Engineering and MTech in Engineering Entrepreneurship too.

“Technology has transformed the way we learn and acquire knowledge, and at IIT Jodhpur, education has been organised for some time now in a more interdisciplinary and transdisciplinary way. The goal is to further strengthen this approach. In today’s scenario, for example, civil engineers are also delving into advanced AI applications within traditional civil engineering, showcasing the integration of data-driven science and AI across all engineering cores. To keep pace with these changes, education needs to adopt an interdisciplinary approach. Foundational elements, now crucial for any technological process, must be seamlessly integrated across disciplines. Moreover, skills such as creative thinking, design thinking, and the ability to formulate and develop scalable solution of problems are becoming a necessity in engineering education,” said Prof Santanu Chaudhury, Director, IIT Jodhpur.

Professionals with an interdisciplinary approach to education are well-positioned to pursue a wide range of career opportunities that require a holistic understanding of complex issues. Like, a background in global health studies or a related interdisciplinary field can lead to roles in public health. Public health specialists can work on initiatives such as disease prevention, health promotion, and healthcare policy to improve the well-being of communities.

“Interdisciplinary education is a pivotal asset in preparing individuals for the dynamic job market and evolving career demands. By equipping students with a broad skill set and the ability to adapt to different contexts, interdisciplinary programmes nurture versatility and resilience. This adaptability ensures that graduates are well-positioned to thrive in a rapidly changing professional landscape, where cross-functional collaboration and a multifaceted skill set are increasingly valued,” said Dr Medury of Mahindra University.