Industrial & Systems Engineering: Future-Proof Careers Start Here

What do Amazon’s fulfilment centres, Tesla’s Gigafactories, and the global vaccine supply chain have in common? Behind the robotics, data dashboards, and logistical coordination are professionals who specialise in designing the systems that make everything work seamlessly. Yes, the industrial and systems engineers. As we shift from Industry 4.0 with its emphasis on automation and digitisation to Industry 5.0, which blends smart technologies with human creativity and sustainability, this field is poised to become one of the most sought-after and versatile career paths for students.

Industrial and Systems Engineering (ISE) focuses on improving efficiency in manufacturing and service systems. Core topics include operations research, production planning, quality control, ergonomics, and supply chain management, equipping students to optimise processes, reduce waste, and design effective and efficient systems. For those considering what to study in college today to stay ahead of tomorrow’s job market, ISE offers the ideal mix of engineering, business thinking, data analysis, and social impact.

The typical ISE curriculum combines engineering fundamentals with practical problem-solving. Students dive into operations research, where they use mathematical models to make decisions and optimise systems. They study supply chains and logistics, learning how to design efficient global networks for goods and services. Courses in manufacturing systems expose them to both traditional production and smart factories, while training in quality and process improvement teaches them methods like Six Sigma and Lean. The discipline also covers human factors and ergonomics—an increasingly important area in Industry 5.0 where engineers design systems with human comfort, safety, and productivity in mind. With the rise of data in every aspect of business, students also gain skills in systems simulation and data analytics, learning how to model complex problems and test solutions before they are actually implemented.

One of the strongest advantages of studying ISE is career flexibility. Graduates can work across a wide range of industries—from manufacturing and technology to healthcare, logistics, consulting, finance, and aerospace. Common job roles include industrial engineer, operations manager, supply chain analyst, systems designer, human factors specialist, and process improvement consultant. Consulting organisations and financial institutions also appreciate the data and numbers focus of an ISE graduate. It’s a discipline that gives students a solid foundation while leaving doors open across multiple sectors and industries.

Forecasts show that the demand for this multi-faceted expertise is only going to grow. The US Bureau of Labor Statistics projects a 10% growth in jobs for industrial engineers between 2022 and 2032—faster than average across all professions. A LinkedIn ‘Jobs on the Rise’ report for 2025 highlights operations analytics and supply chain management as fast-growing fields. In India, the government’s push for self-reliant and advanced manufacturing under the Make in India initiative, along with significant investments in logistics and infrastructure, is driving strong demand for professionals who can optimise systems at scale. A McKinsey report on the future of manufacturing notes that cross-functional engineers with skills in digital operations and systems thinking will be among the most in-demand professionals of the coming decade.

The real turning point for ISE, however, is the arrival of Industry 5.0. Unlike its predecessor, which focused on automation, Industry 5.0 essentially brings the human back into the loop. It values collaboration between people and machines, aims for sustainable production, and prioritises system resilience in the face of global disruptions. This is where industrial and systems engineers become even more critical. As collaborative robots—or “cobots”—work alongside humans, it is the systems engineer who designs the optimal workflow. In the wake of the pandemic, the need for resilient supply chains and health systems has become glaringly obvious, and systems engineers are now at the forefront of creating smarter, more responsive infrastructures.

Perhaps what makes ISE truly special is how it adapts with time. As AI, machine learning, and green technologies reshape our industries, ISE programs are already evolving. Top universities are embedding these themes into their curricula, ensuring graduates are ready for roles that didn’t even exist a decade ago. Sister Nivedita University (SNU), Kolkata is leading the way amongst private universities in India by offering an updated curriculum through their B Tech in ISE course.

In a world full of complexity those who can design, improve, and manage complex systems will lead the way. Industrial and systems engineers are the architects of this new age. For students who enjoy solving puzzles, thinking strategically, and optimising how things work, this is a career that promises not just job security, but relevance, impact, and global opportunity. So if you want to choose a path that blends purpose with performance, and creativity with computation, a course in ISE can be your smartest bet—for your own future!

The author is the Group CEO of Techno India Group, a visionary and an educator. Beyond his corporate role, he is also a mentor who guides students towards resilience and self-discovery