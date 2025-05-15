Indo-Pak tensions disrupt major exam timetables

Following the heightened tensions between India and Pakistan after Operation Sindoor, the education sector, especially in border and high-alert regions, has taken a serious hit. From terminal exams and academic calendars to administrative functions, everything has been affected, particularly in states that share international borders.

Though the situation along the borders has eased now, many examination boards and educational institutions had no choice but to reschedule or postpone exams to ensure the safety of both students and staff.

Among the major changes, the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) has officially postponed the remaining CA Final and Intermediate exams that were initially set between May 9 and May 14. This affects Group-2 papers for both Intermediate and Final levels. The exams will now take place from May 16 to May 24, 2025, at the same centres and during the same time slots from 2 pm to 5 pm.

Jamia Millia Islamia’s entrance tests, scheduled for May 10–11, have been postponed for students from Jammu & Kashmir. Fresh dates will be announced soon. For COMEDK UGET 2025, the undergraduate entrance exam has been deferred in select cities. The revised dates are yet to be declared.

Similarly, the Himachal Pradesh Common Entrance Test (HPCET) 2025, originally set for May 10–11, has been postponed. Updates regarding new dates will follow. The Haryana Public Service Commission (HPSC) Assistant Professor Exams, which were to be held on May 11, have also been pushed back. New dates are awaited.

As for the Jammu & Kashmir State Eligibility Test (JKSET) and Ladakh SET 2025, initially scheduled for May 11, both have been postponed until further notice. Panjab University has also cancelled its exams that were set for May 9–10.

The University of Kashmir has postponed all examinations scheduled up to and including May 18, 2025. In a notification issued by the Assistant Controller of Examinations (Conduct), the University stated: “All the University examinations scheduled to be held up to and including 18th of May 2025 stand postponed.” Students are advised to keep an eye on the official website, where the revised dates for the postponed papers will be announced in due course.

Lastly, the Rajasthan University Law Entrance Test (RULET) 2025, originally planned for May, has now been moved to June 8.

Amidst the fake news propaganda, a fake public notice claiming that all exams across India have been cancelled due to a “war-like situation” recently went viral on social media. The University Grants Commission (UGC) has dismissed the notice as completely false, urging students and parents to rely only on official communication from education boards and institutions. “A fabricated public notice is being circulated under the name of UGC, claiming that all exams are cancelled due to a war situation and advising students to return home. UGC confirms this notice is fake. There are no such directions from UGC,” posted UGC on social media.