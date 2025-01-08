India’s semiconductor boom to create more tech opportunities

Are you in your final year of engineering and struggling to decide your career path? The semiconductor industry could be an exciting choice for you. It offers opportunities not just for those in electronics, computer science, and instrumentation, but also for chemical, mechanical engineers, and skilled technicians. For students with a strong foundation in STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Mathematics), this field provides diverse job options and career growth. A report by talent solutions firm NLB Services can boost your confidence further. India is aiming to become a hub for semiconductor manufacturing and the industry is set to create one million jobs by 2026, the report said. These jobs will span various roles, including 300,000 positions in chip fabrication, 200,000 in ATMP (Assembly, Testing, Marking, and Packaging), and additional opportunities in chip design, software development, system circuits, and manufacturing supply chain management.

“The semiconductor industry is projected to create over one million jobs by next year. The vision is to create talent pools that will drive the industry forward through excellent design, engineering, and R&D skills. The demand for skilled engineers is anticipated to create massive opportunities for professionals in the industry,” said Sachin Alug, CEO, NLB Services.

Last year, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced the launch of a semiconductor plant in Kolkata, named ‘Durga Shakti.’ This initiative is part of a collaborative effort between India and the USA to set up a cutting-edge semiconductor fabrication facility in the City of Joy. During his three-day visit to the US, PM Modi discussed strengthening the technology partnership between the two countries. Both leaders highlighted the importance of joint efforts to build secure, reliable, and sustainable semiconductor supply chains, with the upcoming facility being a significant milestone.

A Nasscom-Zinnov report also revealed that around 30% of the new Global Capability Centres (GCCs) established in India during the December 2023 quarter were focused on the semiconductor industry, signaling the sector’s growing prominence. According to Manmeet Singh, CEO, FirstMeridian Global Services and Innovsource, the country has been making steady strides in the global semiconductor race through technological advancements, introducing the semiconductor policy in 2022 and a surplus of local talent. “From being responsible for custom chip designs to ensuring protective packaging of semiconductor chips, these employment opportunities are set to experience high demand across the value chain. In addition to these roles, opportunities in water fabrication and quality analysis would gain momentum. To help bridge the gap between the talent force and the required skill set, GCCs would attract investments from indigenous and multinational companies that would prepare talent for the designated roles,” he said.

While a solid foundation in engineering and STEM is essential, developing soft skills is equally crucial to remain competitive in the semiconductor industry. Problem-solving abilities are vital, as the field often presents complex challenges that require innovative solutions. “Strong engineering and process engineering coupled with chip design will be highly demanded in the industry. Professionals with R&D background and experience will also see a surge in employment opportunities. Data science, analytics, hardware and software design, etc. are some other critical skills students will need to master. The semiconductor sector will also see a high demand for roles in chip fabrication, design, ATMP, software development, and system circuits. Essential skills will include expertise in fabrication processes, semiconductor design, embedded systems, and quality assurance, fueling substantial job growth as the industry expands,” said Alug.

The Nasscom-Zinnov report mentioned that the global semiconductor talent pool is currently 2.3 million, with India, the US, and China together accounting for half of this talent. This raises an important question: Can India compete with China and Europe in terms of chip production and manufacturing? “India is home to more than two million STEM graduates every year who are required to fill in the dearth of talent required for roles under the engineering, R&D and technical categories in the semiconductor industry. As India experienced a seven percent increase in job opportunities in the semiconductor industry from 2019 to 2023 and continues to show growth in the same, it is poised to become a prominent landmark for foreign investments and economic growth. Government efforts to upskill the country’s resources through the Skill India Digital Hub and the Centre for Nano Science and Engineering will further ensure positive employment momentum,” said Singh of FirstMeridian Global Services and Innovsource.

India’s semiconductor expansion presents transformative opportunities, positioning the nation as a key player in global chip manufacturing, believes Alug of NLB Services. “With the market projected to grow from USD 29.84 billion in FY2023 to USD 79.20 billion by FY2031, India is leveraging its vast talent pool and capital. Strategic investments in infrastructure, talent development, and research are supporting domestic production capabilities. This growth will not only reduce the reliance on imports but will also strengthen India’s competitive edge over regions like China and Europe in chip production,” he said.

Roles in the semiconductor industry

*Semiconductor Engineer

* Integrated Circuit Designer

* Field Service Engineer

* Test Engineer

* Applications Engineer

* Quality and Reliability Engineer

* Sales and Marketing

* Research & Development (R&D)

* Nanotechnology researcher

* Product marketing engineer

* Software development engineer

* Machine learning engineer

* Process integration engineer

* Equipment technician



