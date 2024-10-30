India’s first XR summit

As ‘Digital India’ continues to rise, it is vitally crucial to evaluate the current landscape of experiential technologies and address the existing skill gaps to ensure sustainable growth and innovation. The eXperiential Technology Innovation Centre (XTIC), an IIT Madras Institute of Eminence Centre in virtual reality (VR) and related fields, therefore, is hosting India’s first academia-industry supported ‘eXtended Reality’ (XR) Summit.

‘eXtended Reality’ (XR) refers to augmented reality (AR), virtual reality (VR), and mixed reality (MR). IIT Madras is uniquely positioned to lead this effort, thanks to its cutting-edge Haptics Lab and the IoE Center for VR and Haptics.

The XR Summit, scheduled to be held on November 16 and 17 at IIT Madras campus, will bring together key stakeholders in experiential technology at a pivotal moment in the era of rapid technological advancements and digital transformation.