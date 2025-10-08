Indian B-schools adopt AI but only 7% faculty are experts: Report

While Indian business schools are increasingly adopting Generative AI in teaching, research and curriculum design, only half (51.1%) of the faculty surveyed was fully confident of a favourable impact of AI on B-school students, according to India’s first nationwide survey on AI adoption in B-schools. According to the MBAUniverse survey findings, which were released at the 15th Indian Management Conclave (IMC 2025) by Higher Education Secretary Vineet Joshi and Dr T G Sitharam, Chairman, AICTE, AI tools like ChatGPT (4.11) was rated most relevant, while Grammarly (3.98) and ScopusAI (3.81) were seen as most accurate.

The nationwide survey, conducted among 235 faculty members from India’s top B-schools, including IIMs, IITs, ISB, XLRI, SPJIMR, MDI, and NMIMS, offers a detailed look at how Generative AI is shaping management education. The findings reveal that faculty are using AI most in research and teaching, while applications in curriculum development are growing steadily. Administrative tasks and student assessment remain emerging areas, highlighting opportunities for structured support and capacity building. The survey also sheds light on faculty perceptions of AI’s impact on student learning, skill development, and classroom engagement, as well as the tools, training, and policy guidance they consider most important for responsible adoption.

“AI is transforming education and must be harnessed responsibly to strengthen both teaching and learning. It gives every student the freedom to ask questions and helps overcome barriers of language, background, or geography,” said Joshi. The survey revealed that faculty use AI most in research (3.73/5) and teaching (3.58/5), with growing application in curriculum development. Also, 51% of faculty report a favourable impact of AI on student learning, while over half expect AI’s role in teaching, curriculum, and research to increase in the next 12 months.

The findings also revealed that intermediate users make up 55% of faculty, with 7% identifying as experts, signalling huge opportunities for structured capacity-building programmes.

