India–Africa synergy on display at IIT Madras Zanzibar’s ‘Innovation Day’

IIT Madras Zanzibar partnered with the IITM Global to host ‘Zanzibar Innovation Day’, a pioneering platform that united Africa’s vibrant entrepreneurial spirit with India’s deep-tech prowess and research excellence. The initiative, held at Zanzibar Campus, marked a major milestone in strengthening India–Africa innovation linkages, empowering startups to co-create scalable and sustainable solutions for regional and global challenges.

The Zanzibar Innovation Day showcased 11 dynamic startups across sectors, including space technology, artificial intelligence, clean water access, inclusive mobility, digital finance, and STEM education. The chief guest of this event, Khamis Abdulla Said, Principal Secretary, Ministry of Education and Vocational Training, Zanzibar, also inaugurated the IITM Global Center, which will drive innovation and impact for Zanzibar and beyond.

The day-long event featured high-impact keynote sessions, expert panel discussions, and startup showcases designed to foster cross-continental partnerships. The event also marked the signing of six significant MoUs. From satellite-based intelligence for agriculture and climate resilience to AI-driven analytics, digital inclusion platforms, and next-gen mobility solutions, these ventures highlighted the potential of India–Africa innovation partnerships to create real-world impact.

Highlighting the impact of Zanzibar Innovation Day, Prof Preeti Aghalayam, Director-in-Charge, IITM Zanzibar, said, “It was amazing to see the energy that the Innovation Day generated. We had students, corporate leaders, ministry officials, academicians and entrepreneurs articulating their thoughts and plans. The event helped identify definite ways forward in developing a sustainable start-up ecosystem in the region. At IIT Madras, we are genuinely excited by the possibilities this represents.

Four startups from IIT Madras and seven from Tanzania showcased their innovations, demonstrating how deep-tech collaboration can fuel sustainable development, enhance financial access, and build resilience in critical sectors. Sharing her experience on participating in the event, Asha Juma, Founder, Asili Zanzibar, said, “Zanzibar Innovation Day 2025 was an incredible platform to showcase how early access to coding, robotics, and AI skills can empower Zanzibar’s youth.”

For those unaware, IIT Madras Zanzibar, the first-ever offshore campus of an IIT, pioneers interdisciplinary education and innovation-led learning in Africa. It connects India’s technological excellence with Africa’s emerging innovation landscape to co-create scalable, sustainable solutions that drive growth and inclusivity.