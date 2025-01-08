‘India, US working together to build next generation of semiconductors’

The National Security Advisor (NSA) of the USA, Jake Sullivan, expressed optimism during his address at IIT Delhi, stating that the coming decade will witness American and Indian companies collaborating to advance semiconductor technologies. Highlighting the progress of the India-US strategic partnership and the potential for future alliances, Sullivan said that American and Indian astronauts are collaborating on groundbreaking research and space exploration. “Within the next decade we will see American and Indian firms working together to build the next generation of semiconductor technologies. American and Indian researchers are contributing to a new explosion and life-saving vaccines, American and Indian engineering students are developing new innovations together here at IIT Delhi, and American and Indian leaders are propelling our partnership and our future torque with the American statesman and scientists,” he said.

Prof Rangan Banerjee, Director, IIT Delhi, also highlighted the ongoing linkages between the American institutions and IIT Delhi, with a number of bilateral collaborations. Out of IITD’s 4000+ publications in the last year, more than 25% were with international collaborators with the highest chunk of 8% with the US.