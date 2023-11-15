India surpasses China, becomes largest source of international graduate students in US

In a notable development, India has emerged as the leading provider of international graduate students to the United States, surpassing China for the first time since the academic year 2009-2010, the Open Doors Report (ODR), published by the Institute of International Education (IIE) in partnership with the US government’s Bureau of Educational and Cultural Affairs said.

According to the ODR, the influx of international students from India to the United States experienced a remarkable 35% surge, reaching an all-time high of 268,923 students during the academic year 2022-2023.

The recent ODR also revealed that a record-breaking 2.68 lakh Indian students were studying in the US last year, pursuing education at both undergraduate and postgraduate levels. This figure includes students participating in Optional Practical Training (OPT) programmes, permitting foreign graduates with F-1 or student visas to partake in paid or voluntary work for a duration of up to three years. During the June-August 2023 student visa season, the US Embassy and Consulates in India issued an all-time high of 95,269 visas, marking an 18% increase from the previous year.