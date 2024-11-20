‘India needs 2,500 varsities to accommodate 50% students’

In order to meet the increasing demand for higher education, India needs to significantly increase the number of universities, said NITI Aayog CEO BVR Subrahmanyam. Speaking at the Indian School of Business (ISB), he recently stressed the importance of doubling the number of universities to 2,500 in order to enroll 50% of eligible students. Currently, with only 1,200 universities, India accommodates just 29% of the student population, which falls far short of the target.

Subrahmanyam mentioned that while new universities and colleges are opening at a steady pace, about one university and two colleges each week, this growth is still not enough to meet the increasing demand for quality education.

“At least 50% of students should be in colleges. We need to double the number of colleges and universities in the country. The country needs 2,500 universities,” he said. While not all current institutions may meet high standards, expanding the number of universities is a necessary step.

He also suggested that the way education is delivered may need to change to ensure both access and quality. Expanding institutions and improving the quality of education will be key to providing more opportunities for India’s youth and meeting the demands of its growing student population. This expansion is seen as essential for improving the workforce and supporting India’s economic future.