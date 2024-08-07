India Anniversary Masters Scholarship 2024 from University of Leeds

The University of Leeds has announced the launch of the India Anniversary Masters Scholarship 2024, aimed at supporting outstanding students from India who wish to pursue a master’s degree at the university. Under the scholarship, eligible students will receive financial support towards their tuition fees for a wide range of master’s programmes offered at the university.



The scholarship is open to Indian nationals who have received an offer to study a full-time master’s programme at the varsity.

Eligibility and award criteria:

* To be eligible for the scholarship you must be an Indian national



* Eligible student must be self-funded and classified as an international fee-paying student

* The master’s course the student is opting for must commence at the University of Leeds in September 2024

* The student must meet all conditions of the academic offer and have accepted the offer on the application portal

* If applicable, the student must have paid a tuition fee deposit of £3,000 by the date specified in the offer letter

* The student must be registered as a University of Leeds student at the start of February 2025.

* The scholarship can be awarded in conjunction with any available Department/Faculty scholarships or external funding as long as this does not exceed 100% of your tuition fees

* Online courses are not eligible for this scholarship

Know more:

* Value of award: £5,000 each

* Number of scholarships available: No limit

* How to apply: No additional scholarship application is required. If the student meets the eligibility and award criteria, the scholarship will automatically be applied as a tuition fee deduction in the second semester of study.