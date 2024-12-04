Inclusive education is need of the hour

Desmond Tutu, South Africa’s beloved Nobel Peace Prize laureate, once remarked, “Inclusive, good-quality education is a foundation for dynamic and equitable societies.” His words ring true, for education cannot truly fulfill its purpose if it lacks inclusivity. The National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 reflects this ethos, paving the way for a more inclusive education system in India that upholds the principles of equity and inclusiveness. The policy’s initiatives, such as targeted scholarships and support mechanisms, are crucial steps toward addressing the educational needs of historically marginalised communities. A significant aspect of the NEP is its focus on language and regional inclusion. By advocating for regional languages as mediums of instruction, the policy seeks to make education more accessible and relatable, particularly in higher education.

On the third anniversary of NEP 2020, Prime Minister Narendra Modi unveiled new initiatives aimed at advancing inclusive education in India. These initiatives include strengthening digital infrastructure, offering educational resources in regional languages, expanding skill development programmes, and prioritising education for students with special needs. The Prime Minister also underscored the importance of fostering creativity and critical thinking in students to prepare them for future challenges.

Steps like the Delhi government’s decision to ease admission norms for students from Manipur exemplify practical approaches to inclusivity. By issuing comprehensive guidelines for provisional admissions, even in the absence of necessary documentation, they ensure that displaced students face fewer barriers in continuing their education. Despite these efforts, the persistent digital divide remains a significant challenge. Economic and social factors are major contributors to this disparity, with UNESCO reporting that only 8% of Indian households have access to a computer, and just 15% have internet access. This technological gap disproportionately affects students from low-income families, limiting their educational opportunities and creating hurdles in achieving the goals of an inclusive education system. Addressing these disparities is essential for ensuring every child has the tools needed to thrive in a modern learning environment. “The digital divide in India is a pressing challenge, with only 8% of households having a computer and 26% of students proficiently accessing the internet. This gap leaves millions of students, especially in rural areas, without the tools they need to succeed in a digital world. Addressing this issue requires creative solutions. Policymakers can expand initiatives like DIKSHA and SWAYAM, which make preloaded educational content accessible even without the internet. Introducing solar-powered digital classrooms and distributing affordable tablets can make technology more reachable for underserved communities. Additionally, using radio and television for educational broadcasts ensures that students in remote areas aren’t left behind. Partnerships with tech companies for public Wi-Fi zones and subsidized devices can also play a critical role. It’s about meeting students where they are and using every tool available to make education equitable,” said Dr Satyabrata Minaketan, Chairman of ODM Educational Group.

Assistive technology has revolutionised the inclusion of students with special educational needs, evolving alongside advancements in technology to become more intuitive and effective. Modern tools like voice typing, speech-to-text, text-to-speech, and augmentative communication aids for speech disorders now enhance access to education. Writing tools, such as grammar checkers and word predictors, and note-taking aids further support students with diverse learning needs. While some educators express concerns about these tools enabling students to bypass key learning milestones, inclusive teachers have successfully integrated AI-driven technologies to ensure meaningful engagement with the curriculum. These innovations not only empower students with greater independence but also foster equitable participation in education.

“Tools like Microsoft’s Immersive Reader support children with dyslexia by simplifying text presentation, and Google’s Bolo app makes reading practice fun and accessible in multiple Indian languages. Speech-to-text programs are a boon for students with hearing impairments, while AI translation tools break down language barriers in classrooms with mixed linguistic backgrounds. Online learning platforms, available at costs comparable to private schooling, adapt to a student’s learning pace, providing tailored support. These tools work best when combined with teacher training to ensure that educators can effectively use them to enhance learning for all students, including those with disabilities or language challenges,” said Dr Minaketan.

Recently, a research study conducted by faculty at IIM Lucknow has highlighted the importance of empowering marginalised communities to overcome entrenched inequalities while preserving their autonomy in the face of external pressures. This pioneering study is significant as it provides crucial insights into how marginalised communities can overcome entrenched inequalities and build sustainable, inclusive futures. It explores the transformative role of grassroots ‘Community Collectives’ (CCs) as viable alternatives to traditional top-down economic models, offering fresh insights into sustainable development and inclusive governance.

Prof Dhirendra Mani Shukla, Assistant Professor, Strategic Management, IIM Lucknow, and one of the researchers of the study, said, “Our study provides a roadmap for building more resilient, sustainable, and inclusive communities. By strategically engaging with both internal cultural practices and external governance structures, marginalised communities can shape their own futures.”

The research offers a unique exploration of alternative organising models within marginalised, place-based communities, focusing on sustainable resource management and inclusive decision-making. It provides valuable lessons for other communities, policymakers, and organisations working to address social hierarchies and promote environmental sustainability.