In a first, IIT Madras introduces Culture Excellence Admission

IIT Madras has become the first IIT in the country to introduce ‘Fine Arts and Culture Excellence’ (FACE) Admission to undergraduate programmes from the academic year 2025 - 26. The objective of FACE admission is to reward and encourage students who have achieved excellence in ﬁne arts and culture.

Two seats per programme will be allotted in all BTech and BS courses of IIT Madras under this scheme. Of the two seats in each programme, one seat will be female-only, and the other will be gender-neutral.

IIT Madras will be offering seats in each of its undergraduate programmes through FACE admissions by creating two supernumerary seats per programmes for Indian nationals and Overseas Citizens Of India / Persons of Indian Origin (OCI/PIO) candidates who have chosen to be treated at par with Indian nationals at the time of JEE (Advanced) 2025 registration will be eligible for FACE admission.

“IIT Madras is embarking on a new journey to admit students to her much-coveted undergraduate programs in recognition of their excellence in ﬁne arts and culture,” said Prof V Kamakoti, Director, IIT Madras.

The admission process through FACE would not be through the Joint Seat Allocation Authority (JoSAA) portal but on a separate portal (https://jeeadv.iitm.ac.in/face) maintained by IIT Madras where other IITs interested in offering seats through FACE may also participate.

ELIGIBILITY CRITERIA

* The candidate should be an Indian National (by birth or naturalization) or OCI/PIO candidate who has chosen to be treated at par with Indian Nationals at the time of JEE (Advanced) 2025 registration.

* The candidate should have qualiﬁed in JEE (Advanced) 2025 and have obtained a rank in the Common Rank List (CRL) or category-wise rank list in JEE (Advanced) 2025.

* The candidate should have obtained the minimum required marks in Class XII as per the eligibility criteria for IITs (Clause 26 of the Information Brochure (IB), JEE (Advanced) 2025).

* Candidates should have received recognition in at least one of the select categories in recognition of their excellence in ﬁne arts and cultural activities.