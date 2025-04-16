Imperial College London to open new global hub in India in May

Imperial College London is ranked second best university in the world and top in the UK in the latest QS World University rankings. But wait, there’s good news for Indian students. Soon, this premiere institute will establish its Indian hub in Bengaluru to strengthen scientific, education and innovation partnerships between India and the UK.

The hub, established as a Liaison Office, will focus on strengthening and co-creating new research partnerships between Imperial and leading universities and institutes in India, act as a communication channel to form closer ties with industry and policymakers, and provide a platform for greater collaboration in innovation between India and the UK.

Prof Hugh Brady, President of Imperial College London, said, “Imperial Global India will be a launch pad for powerful new collaborations in research, innovation and education between the UK and India. The hub will open communication channels with researchers, policymakers, entrepreneurs and industry to apply cutting-edge science, technology and engineering solutions to shared global challenges in areas such as telecommunications, critical minerals, semiconductors, AI, quantum, biotechnology and advanced materials.”

Prof Sanjeev Gupta, the Academic Co-Director for Imperial Global India, said, “We will apply our combined strengths, especially in emerging technologies, to tackle global challenges, such as how we will live in a changing global climate and how to meet our future energy needs.”

Through the hub, Imperial will seek to develop joint projects that align with the UK-India Technology Security Initiative in areas ranging from telecoms, AI, quantum, biotech and critical minerals.

India has been one of Imperial’s closest international partners for decades, with research partners collaborating across a wide range of areas including health, climate and emerging technologies. Current research partners include the IISc Bangalore, All India Institute of Medical Sciences, IIT Bombay, IIT Delhi, IIT Kharagpur and the Tata Institute of Fundamental Research.