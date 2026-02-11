Illinois Tech to open Mumbai campus, classes to begin soon

The Illinois Institute of Technology, one of the United States’ leading institutions, has announced that it will open its first degree-granting campus in India. This is an important step in bringing international higher education to the country. The new campus will be set up at the Godrej Business District in Mumbai, and the first batch of students will start classes in the fall of 2026.



This Mumbai campus will be the first in India by a US university to offer full degree programmes after receiving approval from India’s higher education regulator earlier this year. Spread across nearly 90,000 square feet, the campus includes classrooms, laboratories, research spaces and a modern library. Students will also have access to shared work areas, recreation facilities and academic support services.

The campus will offer undergraduate and postgraduate courses in computer science, artificial intelligence, data science and business. The curriculum will follow the same academic structure as the main campus in Chicago, but it will also be adapted to suit India’s economy and industry. Faculty members from Illinois Tech’s global network, including Chicago, will teach courses and lead research projects in partnership with Indian institutions.