IIT Roorkee joins hands with IIT Bhilai for tribal research

IIT Roorkee and IIT Bhilai have recently signed an MoU to strengthen the academic and research collaboration between the two institutions. The MoU was signed at IIT Bhilai by the heads of both institutions i.e. Prof K K Pant, Director IIT Roorkee and Prof Rajiv Prakash, Director IIT Bhilai. This strategic partnership aims to preserve and promote Indian Knowledge Systems (IKS) and seeks to contribute to socio-economic development in tribal areas, emphasising research on traditional medicinal plants, tribal culture studies, agricultural practices in tribal regions, and financial literacy among tribal populations.

This collaboration represents a significant stride towards fostering awareness among the youth about Indian culture and heritage, aligning with the Government of India’s ambitious vision of Viksit Bharat@2047. Moreover, the partnership will actively support the objectives outlined in the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020, emphasising the integration of Indian Knowledge Systems into the education system.

“IIT Roorkee is glad to collaborate with IIT Bhilai, and this MoU reflects our commitment to fostering groundbreaking solutions for today’s education system. Through this collaboration, we aim to bridge the gap between ancient and modern education, facilitating both basic and translational research, and contributing to our shared vision of ‘Viksit Bharat’ – a developed India,” said Prof K K Pant, Director, IITRoorkee.

Prof Rajiv Prakash, Director IIT Bhilai said, “This partnership will create new opportunities for research and development. It will also promote our ancient knowledge and our heritage.”

Both institutions commit to exchange knowledge and promote Indian culture, Indian Knowledge systems and develop projects on sustainable & rural development, ancient Indian science, fintech, health science, agriculture, Artificial Intelligence (AI), complementary and alternative medicine,life management, environment, renewable energy, food processing, tourism management, languages, peace and conciliation, music, humanities and common interest. They have also agreed to jointly organise seminars, workshops and short-term training programmes.