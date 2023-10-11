IIT Roorkee, ICAT join hands for Indian auto innovation

IIT Roorkee and the International Centre for Automotive Technology (ICAT) have joined forces to usher in a new era of innovation and excellence in the automotive sector. This strategic partnership, marked by the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) in the presence of Dr Mahendra Nath Pandey, Union Minister of Heavy Industries, is all set to propel India to the forefront of automotive innovation by spearheading the development of cutting-edge technologies. This collaborative effort aims to develop India’s first Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS), pioneering 6G technologies and advancing smart vehicle propulsion systems.

Key initiatives under this collaborative venture will encompass the development of hybrid engines capable of operating on multiple energy sources, including hydrogen plus electric and petrol/diesel plus electric systems. This partnership will lead to the joint development of programmes for the upskilling, reskilling students and working professionals in the automotive industry. In addition to technological advancements, this partnership will also prioritise the development of a skilled workforce equipped with the necessary background and expertise for the automotive sector.

“Collaboration is the cornerstone of innovation, and this partnership between IIT Roorkee and ICAT is a testament to our commitment to driving technological progress. Through this collaboration, we aim to unlock new horizons in automotive technology and research, contributing to the growth and sustainability of the Indian automotive industry,” said Prof KK Pant, director of IIT Roorkee.