IIT Mandi to host ‘5G Use Case lab

The Department of Telecommunications (DoT), Government of India, has selected the Indian Institute of Technology Mandi (IIT Mandi) as the host for a 5G Use Case lab. This lab will be set up by the School of Computing and Electrical Engineering (SCEE) at IIT Mandi and will facilitate the development, experimentation of 5G applications in various socioeconomic verticals.

The objectives of the 5G Use Case lab will be to build competencies and engagement in 5G technologies in students and academic fraternity and to enable projects at UG and PG level for students using 5G environment. Further, this facility will also encourage academia-industry engagement to ideate and develop 5G Use Cases, and will provide local access to 5G test setup for startups and MSMEs around the institution, making Indian academia and startup ecosystem 6G ready.

The IIT Mandi 5G Use Case lab will explore applications of 5G technologies in areas spanning e-healthcare, smart cities, and next-generation communication. IIT Mandi showed the programme in its North Campus auditorium, which was attended by around 600 students and faculty, students from nearby schools and industrial training institutes along with key stakeholders from the startup sector.