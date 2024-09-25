IIT Mandi to award 636 graduates at 12th convocation

IIT Mandi is all set to host its 12th convocation on September 28. Manoj Jain, Chairman and Managing Director of Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL) will grace the event as the chief guest. This year’s convocation will celebrate the achievements of 636 graduating students, including 297 undergraduates, 284 postgraduates, and 55 PhD scholars.



Sharing his thoughts on the upcoming convocation event, Prof Laxmidhar Behera, Director, IIT Mandi, said, “I extend my heartfelt congratulations to all our graduating students. I wish them a fulfilling life and a successful professional journey ahead. May they uphold the values of IIT Mandi with honesty, integrity, and unwavering dedication to their chosen fields, carrying our institute’s flag high wherever they go.”