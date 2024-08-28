IIT Mandi study uses robots to decode animal homing behaviour

IIT Mandi researcher has made significant advances in understanding how animals navigate back home after foraging, even when confronted with unexpected detours. Using small, programmable robots, the researcher explored the complexities of homing behaviour within a controlled environment.



The ability to return home after activities like migration or foraging is crucial for many animals. Homing pigeons, for example, are renowned for their ability to deliver messages over long distances due to their exceptional navigation skills. Similarly, sea turtles, salmon, and monarch butterflies undertake long journeys to return to their birthplaces. This homing behaviour, common in nature, has long intrigued scientists.

Different species use various strategies to achieve homing. Some rely on path integration, calculating their return based on the distance traveled and direction, while others depend on environmental cues such as smells, landmarks, star positions, or the Earth’s magnetic field. Despite these varied methods, homing is typically a highly efficient process. However, the influence of random factors, or “noise,” on animal navigation remains an area of ongoing research.

The research team investigated these patterns using small robots designed to mimic animal behaviour. These robots, approximately 7.5 cm in diameter, are equipped with sensors to detect objects and light, enabling them to locate a “home” marked by the brightest light source. The robots navigate using independently controlled wheels and adjust their paths based on light intensity, similar to certain animals.