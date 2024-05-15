IIT Mandi launches Centre for Human-Computer Interaction

The establishment of the Centre for Human-Computer Interaction (CHCi) is a significant milestone in the nascent history of Technology Innovation Hub (TIH) and IIT Mandi. The inaugural event was graced by esteemed personalities from the Department of Science and Technology, Government of India, academia, and industry.



One of the stated goals of the TIH at IIT Mandi is to set up a world class centre to nurture the science and technology of the rapidly evolving world of human-computer interaction. With the establishment of CHCi, the ecosystem would be created to promote excellence in translational research resulting in products and platforms which could yield significant breakthroughs to address some of the nation’s priorities.