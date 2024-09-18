IIT Mandi Catalyst’s flagship event from Nov 15

IT Mandi Catalyst, the first technology business incubator of Himachal Pradesh, is hosting the eighth edition of its flagship event, the Himalayan Startup Trek (HST), from November 15 to 17, 2024.



HST is a premier event designed to bring together startups, investors, mentors, and industry leaders from across India. The event offers a unique platform for startups to participate in the grand challenge, investor den, and startup showcase. It will also feature investor meetings, masterclasses by industry experts, roundtable discussions, product showcases, and extensive networking opportunities. Startups will have the chance to explore synergies, form strategic partnerships, and receive mentorship to foster growth and innovation.

“IIT Mandi Catalyst is on a mission to build a high-tech sustainable startup valley in Himachal Pradesh. IIT Mandi aims to be the nucleus attracting stakeholders to this startup ecosystem. The Himalayan Startup Trek is a significant step toward achieving this goal,” said Prof Laxmidhar Behera, director, IIT Mandi.

Given the past success of this flagship event, HST 2024 is expected to attract a footfall of around 5,000, including over 200 startup founders and entrepreneurs from across the country, 50+ speakers, investors, and senior government officials.

Climbing success

* Interested participants can apply by September 30

* Winning startups to receive Rs 10 lakh in grants

* Additional support up to Rs 6 lakhs

* Rs 50 lakh funding opportunities, and pilot programme access