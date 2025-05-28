IIT Madras unveils new tech courses

IIT Madras has launched new programmes to prepare students for the latest advances in technology and become leaders in industry and academia. These courses have been launched at both the undergraduate and postgraduate levels.

It may also be recalled IIT Madras became the First Institute in the country to announce separate admission categories for those excelling in Sports and Fine Arts. The institute introduced Fine Arts and Culture Excellence (FACE) admission to undergraduate programmes from the academic year 2025 - 26. The objective is to reward and encourage students who have achieved excellence in ﬁne arts and culture.

The ‘Sports Excellence Admission’ (SEA) was introduced from the last academic year of 2024-2025. This initiative is to recognise and reward talented students who have excelled in sports. This programme encourages deserving students to pursue higher education while continuing to excel in their sports.

Under both these initiatives, two seats per program will be allotted in all B Tech and BS programmes of IIT Madras. Of the two seats in each programme, one seat will be female-only, and the other will be gender-neutral.

New beginnings

* BS (Chemistry) - Admission will be through the IISER Aptitude Test

* MTech in Electric Vehicles - Admission will be through GATE

* 2 new BTech programmes in the Department of Applied Mechanics and Biomedical Engineering - Admission for both will be through JEE

* BTech in Computational Engineering and Mechanics (CEM)

* BTech in Instrumentation and Biomedical Engineering (iBME)