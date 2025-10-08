IIT Madras to train 2,000 STEM students in Data Centre Operations

IIT Madras has teamed up with Vertiv, a global leader in critical digital infrastructure, and IIT Madras Pravartak Technologies Foundation to develop a skilled digital talent pool in India. As part of the initiative, over 2,000 science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM) students will be trained with a 35-hour self-paced online programme in data center operations and maintenance (O&M).

From the initial pool of students, a select 160 students will get an opportunity to attend a five-day immersive programme at the IIT Madras campus. These students will be recognized with a Certified Intelligent Data Centre-Operations & Maintenance (CIDC-O&M) five-day programme completion from IIT Madras, a certification widely recognized for data-driven, AI-powered data centers.

The curriculum is designed to equip participants with industry-relevant skills, combining theoretical knowledge and hands-on training aligned with the growing demands of India’s digital economy. “By partnering with institutions like IIT Madras and IITM Pravartak, we aim to equip the next generation of engineers and technicians with new and practical knowledge of data center technologies—an area that underpins the foundation of today’s digital economy,” said said Subhasis Majumdar, Managing Director, Vertiv India.

The training programme covers critical topics, including data center infrastructure, thermal and power management, remote monitoring, and predictive maintenance strategies essential for maintaining uptime and operational efficiency in today’s always-on environments. Participants will also gain exposure to emerging technologies and best practices through industry case studies and practical demonstrations.